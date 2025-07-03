3 Jul 2025
The new resource has been published with the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund and aims to support lower, and more appropriate, usage.
Image: hui_u / Adobe Stock
John Chitty, one of the new guide’s authors, said: “Choosing an antibiotic for rabbits is not simple. Their diseases do not necessarily mirror those of dogs and cats, and they do have gut sensitivities to certain antimicrobials.
“However, like dogs and cats, there are situations where antibiotics are not needed where we once thought they were.
“This is especially important in reducing antibiotic usage in rabbits and, of course, in reducing use of critically important antibiotics in them as well.
“We hope this guide will help practitioners to see when antibiosis is needed, what choices are available and how to sample and select the most appropriate drug if needed.”
The guide is available which is available free via the BSAVA Library webpage.