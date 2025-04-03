3 Apr 2025
Newly published research suggests the cavies with higher levels of amylase could be more than seven times more likely to die than others.
A new study has suggested there may be a link between the deaths of guinea pigs and high levels of a single digestive enzyme.
Analysis by a team of American-based researchers indicated animals with markedly elevated levels of amylase in their plasma were several times more likely to die within 30 days than those with lower volumes.
Clinicians have been urged not to base treatment decisions solely on such readings, because of poor specificity and variable sensitivity values.
But the study, published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice, argued they still have a “prognostic value” despite amylase often not forming a major part of biochemical analyses.
The paper concluded: “Clinicians are encouraged to use this information as part of the whole clinical picture to provide the best comprehensive plan for the patient and recommendations to owners.”
The plea is based on retrospective analysis of 278 guinea pigs that underwent a biochemistry panel at one of four American veterinary hospitals between January 2016 and August 2022.
Of those, 30% had either died or been euthanised within 30 days of the panel and those with animals with amylase levels of between 1,910U/L and 3,985U/L were found to be more than seven times more likely to die than those with concentrations of between 1,339U/L and 1,573U/L.
The paper also reported mortality risks were almost 30 times higher for guinea pigs with higher concentrations of blood urea nitrogen above 62 milligrams per decilitre.
Lead authors Ashley Souza and Sarah Ozawa said: “Guinea pigs can be a challenging species to treat, especially when they enter a veterinary hospital in critical condition.
“It is our hope that this study provides further diagnostic tools for veterinarians to use when explaining options and prognosis to an owner, helping guide treatment and care for this species.”