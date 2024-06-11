11 Jun
Running from 24 to 28 June, this year’s theme is Healthy Diet, Happy Bunnies.
Organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) are urging veterinary practices to get involved and download a resource pack to promote the annual initiative.
The theme for the 2024 RAW event – which takes place from 24 to 28 June – is Healthy Diet, Happy Bunnies and follows publication of data from the 2023 PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report that found 73% of owners feed hay as one of their rabbits’ main foods and 13% feed muesli mix, despite such diets being linked to a variety of health problems.
Suzanne Moyes – deputy managing director and in-house vet at Burgess Pet Care, the organiser of RAW, said: “We know the vet community plays an important role in ensuring owners have access to the right information about rabbits’ welfare needs.
“From today, you can download a free RAW vet pack packed full of resources including rabbit care guides, health logs and printable posters so you can create eye-catching displays.”
The initiative is also supported by Woodgreen Pets Charity, the RSPCA, Blue Cross and Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.
Find out more via Facebook or Instagram, or visit the Rabbit Awareness Action Group website.