28 May 2025
Burgess Pet Care has announced UK’s first and only event of its kind will be back at Birmingham’s Crowne Plaza on 10 September.
Image: Burgess Pet Care
The UK’s first event promoting guinea pig welfare is back for a second year following its successful launch.
Burgess Pet Care has announced the return of the Guinea Pig Welfare Forum on 10 September.
Vets, animal welfare organisations and other experts on the animal will gather to discuss diet and nutrition, the species’ history, housing and social enrichment, health and wellness, and ethical treatment.
Peter Lancaster, head of marketing at Burgess Pet Care, said: “Burgess is committed to supporting the well-being of animals through key campaigns such as Rabbit Awareness Week and Guinea Pig Awareness Week.”
He added: “Launching the Guinea Pig Welfare Forum last year seemed like a natural progression – and a way to bring together the knowledge and expertise of like-minded individuals, who share our commitment to improving the lives of guinea pigs across the UK.
“We received lots of positive feedback following last year’s forum, so we’re delighted that the event is returning later this year with an exciting programme already taking shape.”
The programme will feature keynote speakers, interactive workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities.
RCVS advanced practitioner and char of the event, John Chitty, said: “I am delighted to return as chair of the Guinea Pig Welfare Forum, and I am already looking forward to building on the positive discussions which took place at last year’s event.
“There were many positive discussions about how best to approach the care and well-being of these wonderful animals; to continue in our drive for positive change and progress among the guinea pig owner community and veterinary profession.”
Details of the day are at https://guineapigalliance.com/gpwf/