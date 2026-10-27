27 Oct 2026
Thousands have already signed up to take part as new research revealed significant knowledge gaps for some owners.
Guinea Pig Awareness Week runs from 26 to 30 October.
An annual campaign to showcase guinea pigs has opened with a plea for owners to be more proactive in monitoring their health.
More than 2,500 people have already signed up to take part in the Big Pig Health Check which will take place this Friday, 30 October, during Guinea Pig Awareness Week (GPAW).
The initiative’s significance has also been highlighted by research which found almost two thirds of participating owners did not take their guinea pigs to a vet for regular health checks.
GPAW organisers hope the check, which has already attracted more than five times as many participants as initially hoped, will give owners the support they need to make a big difference to their pets’ lives.
Guinea Pig Welfare chair John Chitty said: “This year’s Big Pig Health Check gives the campaign a practical focus, uniting owners, rescues and veterinary professionals behind one simple action.”
The analysis, drawn from the Burgess Small Animal Census, found 64% of participants only took their guinea pig to a vet when they believed there was a health problem, rather than for health checks or earlier advice.
Almost one in seven also admitted they were not confident they could recognise if their guinea pig was stressed or in pain.
The campaign has been given further emphasis by the release of new RSPCA figures revealing a 76% increase in the number of guinea pigs being taken into its national centres in England and Wales last year.
Although the 2025 total of 419 is significantly below the 562 recorded in 2023, officials say the figure is likely to be significantly higher when the numbers being cared for by independent RSPCA branches is taken into account.
RSPCA science and policy officer Eloise Dicks said the trend was “deeply concerning” and highlighted the need for responsible ownership and greater understanding of their needs.
She added: “A simple check can help identify potential problems early, while taking the time to understand their needs can make a real difference to their quality of life.”
Owners can still sign up to take part in the health check via the Guinea Pig Alliance website.