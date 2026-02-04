4 Feb 2026
Company founders aim to tackle species ‘under-represented in veterinary curricula’.
Clinicians have been invited to attend two educational avian veterinary courses launched by a new vet-led CPD company.
Avian, Wildlife and Exotic CPD (AWE CPD) will debut the seven-hour practical courses in 2026; Avian Essentials and Critical Care on 21 March, and Avian Orthopaedic Essentials on 11 July.
The courses will take place at Bishop Burton College, near Beverley, East Yorkshire.
The Avian Essentials and Critical Care course is a theory and practical wet lab course aimed at both vets and vet nurses, and will cover essentials of avian consultation, stabilisation, fluid therapy, anaesthesia, common diagnostics, radiography and emergency procedures.
The Avian Orthopaedic Essentials course is aimed at vets and will focus on repairing fractures; it will cover clinically relevant anatomy, diagnosis, radiographic positioning and interpretation, fracture repair planning, commonly used equipment and instrumentation, surgical approaches and post-operative care.
Both courses will cover birds of prey, parrots, companion, aviary and wild birds.
AWE CPD founders Liam Reid and Mark Naguib, both RCVS advanced practitioners in zoological medicine, said: “We’re both experienced clinicians with a passion for teaching and have been lecturing and running practical courses for many years in the UK and internationally. We set up the company as we’ve noticed a real lack of practical in-person avian, wildlife and exotic CPD opportunities within the UK.
“These species are under-represented in veterinary curricula and we want to empower colleagues with the knowledge and hands-on practical skills needed to feel confident treating them when they come through the door.
“Our Avian Essentials and Critical Care course and our Avian Orthopaedic Essentials course are currently the only ones of their kind within the UK. We’d love to help vets and nurses to enjoy treating birds as much as we do.”
Delegates can book their place on either of the courses at awecpd.co.uk