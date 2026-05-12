12 May 2026
This year’s theme, “Feeding Bunnies Better”, focuses on the role of fibre-first nutrition in supporting long-term rabbit health and preventing common diet-related issues.
Nutrition will be the central focus for the 20th anniversary year of Rabbit Awareness Week.
The theme for the event, which runs from 22 June to 26 June, will be “Feeding Bunnies Better”, with organisers hoping to highlight advancements in rabbit care during the past two years.
RAW will provide practical guidance to encourage owners to move away from muesli-style mixes to embracing colourful, fibre-first feeding and a diet that includes feeding hay as 85% to 90% of their daily food intake.
Rabbit Awareness Week is delivered by a coalition of welfare organisations and industry experts, including Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund, Burgess Excel, Blue Cross, Woodgreen Pets Charity, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare and the RSPCA.
Burgess Excel senior brand manager, Annabel Coleman said: “Rabbit Awareness Week has become a trusted and influential campaign over the past 20 years, and we’re incredibly proud of the role it has played in improving rabbit welfare across the UK.
“This year, Feeding Bunnies Better is all about giving owners the confidence and knowledge to make the right nutritional choices – from moving away from muesli mixes to embracing a fibre-first approach that truly supports rabbit health.”
Suzanne Moyes, deputy managing director and in-house vet at Burgess Pet Care, added: “While rabbit welfare has improved significantly over the last two decades, diet remains one of the most common areas of misunderstanding among owners. Rabbits have very specific nutritional needs, and getting this right is fundamental to their overall health and well-being.
“Through this year’s campaign, we want to simplify what ‘good’ looks like, to help owners build healthier, more natural diets that support everything from dental health to digestion and behaviour.”