14 Apr 2025
The BVA and RSPCA have both called for urgent clarification amid fears many animals could end up being abandoned when the new rules come into force in England.
Veterinary and welfare groups have demanded clarity from the Government over how they expect new primate licensing regulations to be enforced.
The rules, which officials have previously claimed will effectively ban the keeping of primates as domestic pets in England, are due to be implemented from next spring.
But the BVA and RSPCA say key questions about the new law remain unanswered and could put animals at risk if they are not addressed soon.
Both organisations have stressed they support the new legislation, which will require primates to be housed in “zoo level standard” conditions from April 2026.
Defra has previously maintained that local authorities will be given guidance on how to measure the new standards, with licences only remaining valid for a period of three years.
But the RSPCA warned “clear direction” is needed now on how councils will be supported to enforce the rules and what provisions will be made for animals that need to be moved out of inappropriate settings.
Ros Clubb, the charity’s head of wildlife, said: “UK ministers must clearly set out how the welfare needs of these monkeys will be met once the new law comes into force.
“There’s a real risk that without a clear roadmap, monkeys could end up suffering illegally behind closed doors, or face being abandoned, dumped and turfed out on to the streets.”
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said the legislation was “a step in the right direction”, but warned it was still unclear who would enforce the new rules and carry out inspections under that regime.
She said: “It is vital that the Government continues to engage with veterinary and zoological organisations to ensure that unintended consequences – like abandonment of kept primates – are avoided and that regulations are clearly communicated, enforceable and robust enough to protect the welfare of these highly intelligent animals.”
Concerns have also been raised about a lack of clear data about the number of primates who would be covered by the legislation, despite previous estimates suggesting around 5,000 monkeys are currently being kept as pets.
Defra has been approached for comment, but has yet to respond.