11 Apr 2025
Project leaders hope the initiative will support vets and nurses when they are faced with some less regular patients.
The RSPCA has unveiled a new online toolkit, which it hopes will offer front-line clinicians fast and easily accessible guidance to British wildlife triage and care.
The charity has worked with a range of veterinary, welfare and charitable organisations on the project, which offers practical advice on issues including clinical examinations, common conditions and legislation.
The programme also includes an interactive training course, Wildlife Rehab – the first 24 hours, which can be counted towards vets and nurses’ CPD alongside the rest of the platform’s content.
Justine Shotton, the RSPCA’s head vet for wildlife and exotics, said: “Vet practices do an amazing job caring for sick and injured wild animals brought in by members of the public and rehabilitators, providing appropriate first aid, pain relief and euthanasia under the RCVS code.
“It can be daunting for those who don’t see wildlife frequently, so we’ve put together this toolkit to help vets and vet nurses to help maximise the welfare for these species.
“I’d encourage all vet professionals to take a look at the site, and to add the toolkit to their bookmarks for future reference.”
The launch of the toolkit follows a standards and advice update issued by the college in December, which called on professionals to refresh their knowledge of their responsibilities when wildlife is presented in practice.
The project was supported by groups including BSAVA, BVA Journals, BVZS, the British Deer Veterinary Society and the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, plus other welfare and rehabilitation groups and charities.