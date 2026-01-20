20 Jan 2026
‘Remarkably strong and courageous little penguin’ celebrated after imaging and surgery.
Vets have hailed the resilience of an Edinburgh Zoo penguin after performing surgery to remove a large abscess in its eye socket.
Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies ophthalmologists worked with veterinary colleagues from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) to successfully treat Poly, a Northern rockhopper penguin with one eye.
The penguin developed a large swelling around her right eye socket after having the eye removed last year due to a serious infection.
The swelling, which had not responded to treatment, had become so pronounced that Poly was unable to close her beak.
Advanced imaging, including a CT scan, at the Dick Vet Hospital for Small Animals helped the team identify a large abscess.
The ophthalmology team, with anaesthesia support by Edinburgh Zoo vets, surgically removed the wall and contents of the abscess and damaged tissue and fitted a drain to aid her recovery.
Poly was subsequently treated with antibiotics and was also fitted with a modified recovery suit, originally designed for cats and modified by the Edinburgh Zoo team, to allow her to move comfortably with the drain in place.
The penguin was able to have the drain removed and return to the zoo’s main colony, where she continues to be monitored and is said to be recovering well.
Royal (Dick) ophthalmologist Chloe Fontaine said: “Poly was a pleasure to treat and has a special place in my heart. Her resilience and incredible temperament throughout her investigations were remarkable – she really is a very special penguin.”
RZSS acting head vet Stephanie Mota added: “Poly is a remarkably strong and courageous little penguin. Making sure she receives the highest standard of care is our top priority.
“We’re incredibly grateful to our colleagues at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies for their help and availability.
“Their world-class expertise has been of huge value in supporting Poly’s treatment and recovery.”
