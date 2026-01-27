27 Jan 2026
Juvenile turtle treated for malnutrition and “cold stunning” due to cold water exposure in English Channel.
The turtle underwent a health check, including a CT scan, to look for signs of injury or illness. Image: Vet Partners.
A Jersey veterinary practice has saved the life of a young sea turtle found washed up on the island’s shores after being swept hundreds of miles off course by Storm Goretti.
The Loggerhead turtle, named Crush after the character in Finding Nemo, was found by a member of the public on a beach during the recent storm and taken to New Era Veterinary Hospital.
The juvenile turtle was said to be extremely weak, suffering from malnutrition and “cold stunning” – a condition that causes the body to shut down – due to exposure to cold water in the English Channel.
Loggerhead turtles typically live in much warmer waters, and members of the veterinary team treating Crush said they had to raise its temperature back up gradually, due to the danger of rapid changes.
The veterinary team conducted blood tests, x-rays and a CT scan to monitor Crush’s health and said they had liaised with turtle experts around the world for support in developing a treatment plan.
New Era Vets clinical director Peter Haworth said: “Luckily, Crush doesn’t appear to have suffered any serious internal or external injuries, but was malnourished and dehydrated, so has been given fluids containing glucose as well as antibiotics for possible pneumonia.
“We were also worried that the CT scan identified a higher than usual amount of sand inside her oesophagus, so some of it has been removed to ensure it wasn’t causing a blockage and preventing her from eating.
“Despite her ordeal, Crush seems to be happily swimming around her tank, which I’m topping up with fresh sea water every day. As New Era is a 24-hour hospital, Crush is being cared for round-the-clock by our day and night teams, and we are all hoping she continues to do well.”
Crush will be cared for at the St Saviour hospital until she is able to be transferred to a sea life centre for further treatment and rehabilitation, with the hope she may eventually be able to return to the wild.