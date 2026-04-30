30 Apr 2026
Innovative accommodation can house up to 42 tortoises each winter.
An independent vet practice has launched an innovative “hibernation hotel” for tortoises to use during the winter months.
Portland Vets unveiled the hotel at its new Crawley practice in West Sussex; the £3.5 million four-storey first opinion and referral service opened in October last year.
Occupying the basement floor of the clinic, the hibernation hotel can accommodate up to 42 tortoises in the winter, both for Portland Vets clients and referrals.
The reptiles are housed individually in specially designed temperature-controlled units and monitored throughout their hibernation.
Head vet Laura Sulsh, who first conceived the idea five years ago at Portland Vets’ East Grinstead practice, said: “Hibernation for tortoises can be complex, particularly for younger, older tortoises, or those that have been ill.
“Before hibernation, each tortoise undergoes a full veterinary check, weight and hydration assessment, they are wormed if necessary and bathed, as part of the bespoke wind-down period.”
Dr Sulsh said that baby tortoises hibernate for around four weeks, while adults do so for approximately 12 weeks.
Branch manager and RVN Sarah Pearce added: “Our Crawley practice allows us to combine cutting-edge veterinary care with specialist services for exotic pets.
“The tortoise hotel is a fantastic example of how we help clients from across the wider region with a unique offering, whilst also supporting other vets across the South East with our referral services.”
Portland Vets is a member of XLVets, a network of independent practices sharing knowledge and best practice.
XLVets’ chief operating officer Kerrie Hedley said: “The team at Portland Vets are incredibly passionate about what they do, and their hibernation hotel is a fantastic service that our other members are keen to find out about, as its innovative and pushes the boundaries, as well as being something specialist and in great demand.”