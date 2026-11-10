Moral injury

Moral injury is the lasting psychological, emotional and spiritual damage caused by doing (or not doing), witnessing, or failing to prevent acts that violate your core moral beliefs. Many emotions are involved, including guilt, shame, anger, disgust and the loss of trust in ourselves and others. Being self-aware of why you are feeling what you are feeling can be very empowering. Often it takes a brave critical friend who we trust to tell us we are showing signs of a moral injury. We must make every effort to allow people to talk about things in terms of moral injury – we won’t always agree on things relating to wildlife cases, but we have to be allowed a voice. Veterinary care assistants and receptionists are all at risk of getting moral injury when dealing with wildlife care, especially when death is often not the worst outcome, when compared to the other options.