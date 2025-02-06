6 Feb
The scheme has been developed to celebrate the people and practices providing outstanding veterinary care for rabbits and guinea pigs.
Catherine Thomas from Suffolk Exotic Vets has been named Rabbit Vet of the Year in the Burgess Excel Vet Awards.
The awards, which saw a record number of entires this year, is organised to celebrate the practices and people most committed to improving the lives of pet rabbits and guinea pigs across the UK, and include gongs across seven different categories.
Josie Nott, from Highcroft Exotic Vets in Bristol, was named Rabbit Vet Nurse of the Year while Watkins and Tasker Vets in Somerset received the Rabbit Friendly Practice of the Year prize.
The winners of each category have received a cash prize of £250, a trophy and certificate to display in their practice.
Judges considered different criteria for each category, with a particular focus on those who demonstrated outstanding knowledge and expert care for small animals.
Testimonials from clients on how nominees have gone above and beyond for the care of their beloved pets to enhance their lives were also taken into account.
• Catherine Thomas, Suffolk Exotic Vets
• Louise Ash, Quantok Veterinary Hospital, Somerset
• Sonya Miles, Highcroft Exotic Vets, Bristol
• Josie Nott, Highcroft Exotic Vets, Bristol
• Harriette Chambers May, Falkland Veterinary Practice, Newbury
• Kati Heddington, Highcroft Exotic Vets, Bristol
• Watkins & Tasker Vets, North Somerset
• Suffolk Exotic Vets
• Origin Vets Clinic, Cardiff
• Jo Hambling, Suffolk Exotic Vets
• Gemma Lay, Suffolk Exotic Vets
• Carly Sedgemore, Bridges Vet Surgery, Cardiff
• Lucy Brown, University of Nottingham
• Aiden Whincup, Royal Veterinary College, London
Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) Campaign of the Year
• Towerwood Vets, Leeds
• Plymouth Vet Group
• Highcroft Exotic Vets, Bristol
• The Small Pet Vet, Midlands
• Watkins and Tasker Vets, North Somerset
Amy Bower, from Rabbit Friendly Practice of the Year winners Watkins and Tasker, added: “We are overjoyed to receive the Burgess Excel Rabbit Veterinary Practice of the Year award.
“This award reflects the collective passion and hard work of our team; we remain committed to continually advancing rabbit welfare in all aspects of our work. We would like to thank our clients past and present for their trust in us looking after their pets.”