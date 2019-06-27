27 Jun
80 RVNs and SVNs from across the UK attended event, where delegates participated in lectures ranging from nutrition and imaging to anaesthesia.
The 8th annual Association of Zoo and Exotic Veterinary Nurses (AZEVN) CPD conference has been hailed a success, with talks ranging from osteopathy to open wound management in chimpanzees.
Almost 80 RVNs and SVNs travelled from across the country to Applewood Hall in Banham, in Norfolk, for the event in June, where delegates participated in a packed programme of lectures ranging from nutrition and imaging to anaesthesia, delivered by colleagues hailing from across the globe.
AZEVN assistant chair Sarah Smith said: “The east of England received us with two days of sunshine and the beautiful setting became a haven of education, welcoming many speakers with a variety of nursing topics.”
Among them were Dan Jarvis from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), who lectured on cetacean rescue, and Georgie Hollis, from the Vet Wound Library, who told attendees how to use medicinal honey for wound care.
RVN Samantha Ashfield, from Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire, was awarded best speaker following her talk on operant conditioning for open wound management in a Chimpanzee.
Six delegates experienced the event for free as they were the winners of a golden ticket prize draw, which sees half a dozen conference places given away, courtesy of event sponsors Vetronics, ACE Veterinary Supplies, PALs, Safe4, DMS and Photizo.
The next conference will take place at the West Midlands Safari Park over the weekend of the 9-10 May 2020.
For more information or to become a member, visit the AZEVN Facebook page or visit https://azevn.org