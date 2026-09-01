1 Sept 2026
A python named after a Hollywood star has been given a new lease of life through treatment normally used on humans
Part of Jodie's jaw was removed before electrochemotherpy was used to treat the remaining cancer cells.
A snake has overcome cancer following what is thought to be a world-first treatment programme.
The 15-foot python, named after the Hollywood actress Jodie Foster, underwent surgery to remove part of her jawbone destroyed by the disease before electrochemotherapy was used to target the remaining cancerous cells.
The latter technique is normally used in humans but was specially adapted in a collaboration between vets from Chester Zoo and the University of Liverpool.
Ian Ashpole, the zoo’s veterinary officer, said the tumour had been making it increasingly difficult for Jodie to eat and its return after an initial operation meant further surgery was unlikely to be sufficient.
He added: “Seeing her back to her normal bright and feisty self has been incredibly rewarding.
“By bringing together zoo vets and cancer specialists, we’ve been able to use a treatment developed for people to save an animal in a way that’s never been done before.”
Jose Alvarez Picornell, from Liverpool’s department of small animal clinical science, said the success of the treatment – which showed no signs of the disease returning in recent checks – emphasised the power of collaboration.
Jodie the python had part of her jaw removed before electrochemotherapy was used to treat the remaining cancer cells
He said: By working closely with Ian, we were able to develop a plan that not only benefited Jodie Foster but will also contribute to the wider veterinary community.
“We will be formally publishing details of the procedure so that veterinary colleagues around the world can learn from and build upon our approach.
“This has been a very special career highlight for me, and a fantastic opportunity to expand the work we do within the Department to support high-quality veterinary and translational research.”