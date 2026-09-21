21 Sept 2026
ACOVENE dossier of competences review found framework required an update rather than a major overhaul.
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Europe’s accreditation body for veterinary nurse education has updated the day one competences it expects from VNs graduating from its accredited programmes.
ACOVENE (the European Committee for Accreditation of Veterinary Nurse Education) approved the fourth edition of its dossier of competences following a scheduled review this year.
The review found the existing framework remains “robust and fit for purpose” and so the overall structure, graduate outcomes or educational philosophy of the latest edition has not changed.
But it has sought to clarify existing competences, improve consistency and make the framework easier to use, as well as strengthen areas around recognising stress and compassion fatigue, managing clinical risks, reporting incidents and supporting responsible antimicrobial use.
The updated competences are said to reflect changes in veterinary health care and the wider profession.
It is said they place a greater emphasis on one health and sustainability, animal welfare, pain management and low-stress handling, biosecurity, infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship, quality assurance, well-being and communication.
ACOVENE chair and RVN Julie Dugmore said: “High-quality education is fundamental to developing confident, competent veterinary nurses.
“This update helps ensure that education keeps pace with modern practice while giving new graduates a clear and consistent foundation for their careers.”