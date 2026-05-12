Speaking in a panel session in front of 700 delegates from 80 countries, Tanya Schoeman, veterinary specialist physician and Royal Canin feline health specialist and a co-author on the 2025 JAVMA paper, said: “Ageing is a normal biological process where we see a very gradual decline in form and function of cellular level, over time, and as this decline progresses, it eventually gets into a stage where an animal could enter a stage of disability or disease.