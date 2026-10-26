26 Oct 2026
Ministers are planning to phase out the use of carbon dioxide, though meat industry leaders have voiced concerns.
Image: VV Shots / Adobe Stock
Plans to phase out the use of carbon dioxide to stun pigs before slaughter have been unveiled by Defra.
A public consultation has opened today, 26 October, on proposals to phase out the practice and replace it with alternatives that officials say can significantly reduce suffering.
But while welfare campaigners have backed the move, meat industry leaders have demanded a halt to the process while negotiations between the UK and EU continue.
The new proposals come almost a year after the Animal Welfare Committee which advises Defra and the devolved administrations recommended a ban on the use of high-concentration CO2 in the slaughter process on welfare grounds.
The department is now proposing to phase out the practice in favour of alternatives such as using argon gas or automated electrical techniques which it argues have been shown to “substantially reduce” suffering.
Farming minister Stephen Morgan added: “The public want to know the meat they buy in the shops is produced in a way that supports high standards of animal welfare. These plans will help deliver that and reduce unnecessary suffering.
“We are committed to supporting farmers and businesses make this transition which will bring long-term benefits.”
But the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) said the consultation, which is due to continue until 21 December, should be suspended until sanitary and phytosanitary talks with the EU are completed and the implications for welfare legislation are clarified.
In an open letter to ministers, executive director Jason Aldiss warned overseas suppliers could gain a cost advantage if they are allowed to retain existing systems while UK producers are forced to change.
He said: “The policy risks shifting production, investment and jobs overseas while British consumers continue buying pork produced using the same stunning method. Defra must explain how it would prevent that outcome.”
The group said its main concern was proceeding with change without a settled regulatory framework and it would address wider welfare and operational issues “in due course”.
But Animal Welfare Committee chair Madeline Campbell said the evidence for introducing alternatives was “incontrovertible” and continuing with CO2 in that context was “ethically unacceptable”
RSPCA Assured executive director Toby Baker also described the plans as “a really positive step forward” as he urged Defra to draw up a clear plan to help farmers transition.