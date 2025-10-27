27 Oct 2025
Industry leaders fear the UK is ‘falling behind’ Europe in how antibiotic usage is recorded.
Clinicians and businesses are being urged to sign up now and support the development of new ways to promote and demonstrate responsible usage.
Although estimates suggest the UK farming industry has cut its antibiotic use by around 60% in the last decade, officials fear the lack of precise figures could risk harming exports.
Cattle Antibiotic Guardian Group (CAGG) chair Mark Jelley said: “Time is running out. Having led the way we are now falling behind Europe, and risk missing out on export opportunities looking forward.
“We have a superb product to offer but need to be able to demonstrate this, so we need to grab this opportunity to solve the logistical and practical barriers to this challenge.
“Having efficient, effective records and provable stewardship is an important step in securing a resilient future for all our ruminant sectors.”
CAGG is one of several groups which have already joined the new project, alongside its equivalent organisation for sheep, the BCVA, SVS, RCVS Knowledge and RUMA Agriculture.
Following a recent launch event, a series of surveys, workshops and focus groups are planned ahead of a summit meeting next summer.
The project, which is being pursued through the Anti-Microbial in Agrifood Transdisciplinary (AMAST) Network funded by UK Research and Innovation, intends to publish the new roadmap in the autumn of 2026.
Vet Fiona Lovatt, who co-chairs the working group leading the project alongside Mr Jelley and the BCVA’s new president David Black, said: “This is a pivotal moment for all cattle and sheep farmers and vets and it is vital that we seize this opportunity to build on all our work so far.
“We are calling on individuals from all parts of the UK ruminant sector to get involved so that we can develop practical solutions together, with support to deliver these in our different areas of work.”
Anyone interested in taking part can sign up via the project webpage .