20 Aug
Scotland’s Rural College becomes second higher education institution in Scotland to offer a degree in veterinary nursing, with the BSc course the first degree of any kind at the college's Barony campus.
Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is set to offer its new veterinary nursing degree this September.
In offering the programme, SRUC becomes one of only two higher education institutions in Scotland to offer a degree in veterinary nursing.
The BSc in Veterinary Nursing will be the first degree course of any kind at SRUC’s Barony campus in Dumfries, where the Animal Care Training Centre, stables and a working farm will provide students with hands-on experience in a variety of domestic animals and livestock.
In addition to a one-year placement at an approved veterinary practice, each student will spend a three-week rotation at the University of Glasgow’s Small Animal Hospital to provide essential experience within a specialist setting. Graduates will be able to register as an RVN with the RCVS.
Nick Sparks, dean of SRUC’s South and West Faculty, said: “We are very proud to announce our new degree in veterinary nursing. Practices are crying out for more qualified nurses, as their expertise plays a hugely valuable role in the industry.
“We are looking forward to welcoming the first intake of vet nursing degree students to our Barony campus, where they will benefit from outstanding teaching and unique access to a wide range of animals in a stunning rural setting.”
Andrea Jeffrey, chairman of the VN education committee at the RCVS, said: “We were very happy to offer SRUC provisional accreditation for their new BSc in veterinary nursing. Veterinary nurses are an integral part of any veterinary team, and we welcome the opportunity to welcome a new cohort of RVNs over the next few years.”
The first intake of students will begin their studies on 10 September, while the deadline for next year’s applicants is 15 January.