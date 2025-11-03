3 Nov 2025
Nearly two-thirds of survey participants have supported law changes ahead of a campaign event in Westminster.
A leading animal charity has urged ministers to act after a new survey indicated substantial public support for tighter restrictions on the use of fireworks.
Dogs Trust supporters are being encouraged to lobby their MPs on the issue after 65% of respondents to its survey backed tougher measures.
The group, along with other welfare charities and the BVA, is also part of the Firework Impact Coalition, which will campaign for a law change at an event in Westminster on 12 November.
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said: “Every year, we hear from dog owners who have watched their beloved pets shake with fear or injure themselves while trying to escape the sound of fireworks.
“Alongside the distress we witness in our rehoming centres across the country, this suffering could be reduced through a few simple measures, such as introducing controls on the dates and times fireworks are permitted.”
Councils in Scotland do have the power to designate specific areas as firework control zones, where their use is effectively banned outside of licensed, public events, under legislation which came into force two years ago.
But a poll carried out for the RSPCA suggested more than a fifth (22%) of households in England and Wales, where no such powers exist, plan to set off their own fireworks this season.
Several veterinary and welfare groups have also urged owners to take precautions for their pets ahead of upcoming bonfire events and around other festivities, including ensuring microchip details are current in case pets escape.
BVA president Rob Williams said: “While fireworks displays can be fun for some of us, they can be extremely traumatic for pets, farm animals, wildlife and animals in zoos.
“Each year, vets treat animals with injuries caused as a result of stress and fright, as well as burns.”