Down memory lane

Where was I 10 years ago? Well, I was in a teaching role, but wanted to get further clinical qualifications. I headed into locuming and had a few lovely years working in places around London I had always wanted to try. I was living in North London and had my first Peke (I know, I know) Wilson. I completed my graduated diploma in clinical and professional vet nursing, and felt I had a great grounding in being a first opinion vet nurse. Soon, my health was to dictate my job roles, but in 2012, fresh from my (first) successful spinal surgery, I was feeling pretty invincible.