Jane draws her 2020 blogs to a close with an introduction to a new canine companion.
I’m going to end this year’s blogs – my ninth year of blogging coming up in 2021 – with an introduction.
I sadly lost Ebony at the end of February this year, and doing lockdown with no pet was very, very hard. But I was choosing to be sensible as I was planning a house move and would be away a lot for work, so getting another pet (especially a dog) was not ideal.
I think I also needed a break from the very high maintenance pets Pekingese are. Love them as I do, I think I probably spent more time on their health care than I have ever spent on my own.
Well it’s now November. My house move is complete and my time away from work has come to an end, so my thoughts turned seriously to getting another dog.
I thought a boyfriend or a dog for some companionship in lockdown II would be good, and I think we all know who’s going to be the most reliable provider of excellent company. So I’m going to shock you all, not by saying that I have adopted a rescue dog, but I think you will be shocked by the breed.
I would like to introduce you all to Joey the greyhound (racing name, Job Decision).
For once I have taken my own advice. I always say retired greyhounds make excellent pets, and I can now see that from personal experience. Joey is “cat workable” and while I’ve still yet to get a wag of his tail, Professor Edward Coleman gets wags and whimpers. Joey is very taken with Edward, but the feeling has yet to be reciprocated.
The rescue have been really supportive in helping me with training and all other sighthound issues.
So far Joey and I have been to the beach and to the park, we’ve been to the pet shop and had a takeaway coffee from the nearest coffee shop, he’s met my friends’ dogs and right now is napping under my desk.
After such a tough time with Ebony’s physical health issues, I really wondered if my heart could take on another pet, but Edward healed me during lockdown and made me realise there is always space in my life for a dog (even if Edward’s not entirely convinced).
As another calendar year wraps up, I feel settled and happy with my little family of a black cat and a black dog, ready to face whatever 2021 brings us.
Happy new year, be good, be safe. Love you all!