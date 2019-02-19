Backtrack your steps from where you are now until you find it – in clinic, hopefully this won’t be too far.

Check the messiest areas – have you just been in a group hug trying to help restrain a Yorkshire terrier for an a drenocorticotropic hormone stim? Maybe your pen is under the Yorkie?

Most importantly, stay calm as you look. The more stressed you get (how can I consult without my stethoscope?) the harder it is to look methodically – then you’ll need to ask for help. Not that asking for help is a bad thing, but the Vet Look isn’t in our curriculum either – it’s just another something we VNs learn about from the hidden curriculum, but one part of this is true we do all know where everything is.