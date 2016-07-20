Best of the bunch

I was super excited to hear two proposals in particular: the first was about the TP scheme. It was acknowledged this provides a bottleneck in VN training, limiting the number of spaces for VNs to train. I have long thought this and have spoken about a way of using the good elements of the EMS and TP schemes to create a better path for both student vets and VNs – a suggestion not particularly well received a few years ago (mainly by people I know, but still…).