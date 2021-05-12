12 May
As a former Pekingese owner, Jane Davidson uses her experience of moving to a greyhound in an effort to compare and contrast the different cost implications of owning large and small dogs.
Rescues and breeders both agree on one thing: small dogs are more popular than big dogs.
Having recently made the move from a small dog to big dog owner, I’ve been reflecting on the differences in terms of his impact. Is a big dog more money, work and impact than a small dog?
I should probably say that this comparison is between elderly Pekes and a four-year-old greyhound… but cost-wise there isn’t much in it.
Buying dog food in bulk isn’t particularly more expensive than fancy “small dog” foods that seem to carry a premium price. We’re still working out which food produces the least amount of noxious smells from Joey, but so far the costs for food and treats is not that different.
Insurance is a lot less. More age and breed-related than size-related, but a larger dog is not more expensive.
I have actually saved money with Joey as he can get on the furniture himself so there’s no need for ramps, steps or multiple dog beds. In fact, I sold about £200-worth of small dog products when he arrived.
As above, suddenly there are no dog ramps for beds and sofas, and no need for multiple beds on the floor either. I have lost half my king size bed and use of the day bed, but hey… who needs all that space?
The car is a slight issue. Driving a tiny convertible car means I need to keep the passenger seat folded flat to fit Joey in (see Instagram pic), but he lies down and enjoys the wind in his ears.
Well, take everything you’ve heard about lazy hounds and increase that by 1,000. Joey had the best days of his life when I was sick in bed. He stayed with me, and seemed shocked when I eventually got up on day three and made my way to my desk to work. He was sorely disappointed that we weren’t now just living in my bed 24/7.
He does like a walk, but coming home is the best bit.
I can relate to the thought process that a smaller dog is easier – especially when I lived in London.
Sometimes it feels like I am in charge of a small pony, but overall the impact of a larger dog has been a lot less than I would have anticipated from having small dogs.
And compared to a cat? A huge dog is MUCH less work than one geriatric feline.