20 Sept
VN blogger Jane Davidson shows a little love for the world's longest-running radio soap opera and explains why Ambridge needs a veterinary nurse or two.
If you don’t listen to The Archers this post probably won’t mean much to you – although, with that in mind, I have a little treat for you here.
However, if you’re still here let’s get on with things, we’ve got to head out later to some sort of audition for the panto. It is September, after all.
If you’re continuing to read, but don’t listen, I’ll give a quick run-down on who’s who…
A small animal and equine vet – sole practitioner and seems to never have any staff, yet runs a busy practice full-time on his own, although mainly tends to Bartleby.
Alistair’s wife – amazingly, not a vet or vet nurse herself and appears to have nothing to do with the practice at all. She’s very busy as hunt master.
A new vet who has bought into Alistair’s practice, presumably to cash in on the false profits from not employing anyone else.
An aged horse owned by Joe Grundy, who never has any money.
General ne’er-do-well who crops up to con people from time to time (see Alistair, Lillian, Tony… some random people in Costa Rica).
The vet world has been cropping up in The Archers a bit more. This is for several reasons:
These storylines have seen a couple of things come to the fore that I feel need to be addressed – mainly because the portrayal of vet life in the media is rarely accurate, and The Archers could really make a difference.
Anisha has just learned of Alistair’s issues regarding Matt and gambling – and it didn’t go well.
I think Anisha needs to spend some time on some Mind Matters webinars. Alistair’s going through a crisis, yet Anisha’s main issue is not being able to get to cricket practice. In fact, her comment was “being a vet is tough” and pretty much that Alastair needs to get a hobby to help him – as long as it doesn’t interfere with her cricket nets. Alastair did have a hobby and it got out of control (see Matt Crawford).
However, I’m hoping the next few episodes may see Anisha extend some more emotional support to Alastair, as we all know Shula won’t be much help…
Well, I listened this week and it didn’t get better. Luckily, Alistair has the support of a Gamblers Anonymous sponsor to help him, as Anisha and Shula are both more concerned with themselves.
Oh Ambridge, please mention Vetlife or the Mind Matters Initiative to show there is help in the vet world; all humans are fallible and vets are no different – and there is support.
The other thing that keeps failing to come up is any mention of other staff in the clinic. No receptionist, no care assistant and no veterinary nurses. Apparently, this practice can maintain two full-time vets, operate its own OOH service and fund Shula’s hunt master career, yet needs no staff.
This became even more obvious when Anisha asked Alistair to stay in the practice to help her anaesthetise a horse. From this I can only presume anaesthesia is usually carried out by the vet who is also operating, or their best use of time and skills is to have both vets in the practice.
Having spoken to my “equine expert”, she confirmed if a full general anaesthetic is being carried out then three or four staff are more likely to be needed, not just two.
Could we pop over to Ambridge armed with a business plan and demonstrate that hiring a vet nurse (or two) would be financially beneficial and might reduce the workload for them both?
The Archers, I love you and all your funny little ways, and I realise it’s hard to portray real life in 13 minutes a day, but, for the love of animal care and vet sanity, please get a vet nurse in to work with the vets.
Besides the financial benefits:
Come on The Archers, show the way for vet nurses in the media. We are important members of the community, but we might not do the panto.