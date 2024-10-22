22 Oct
With Guy Fawkes Night and firework displays fast approaching, Jane Davidson thinks about other ways to help with the stress caused to pets, owners and vets.
Initially, I thought my neighbour was creating some sort of musical out of putting her bins out. However, it soon became clear I was, in fact, “enjoying” the first local fireworks display of the season – which took place this year on 15 September.
Whitstable is partying to the Whitstable Rocks Oyster Festival, which is brought to a close with a beach fireworks display. Although I had seen it advertised, I am currently a petless, childless cat lady (work that one out, JD Vance), so it hadn’t ignited the usual stress levels that come with attempting to plan your life around the unwelcome noise nuisance of fireworks.
I know I’m preaching to the converted about the stress on humans and animals with fireworks but, until being petless in the demographic derided by Donald Trump and his running mate, I hadn’t realised how easy it is to miss how many fireworks displays are advertised.
In Whitstable, we use a shared post on local Facebook pages to advertise local events and alert pet owners in advance, but this isn’t enough to avoid stress for pets, owners and the veterinary profession – so I’d like to propose some ways to improve the current situation for all…
Photo by Jonas Von Werne
As part of the current Competition and Markets Authority review of the veterinary profession, I feel there would be value in reporting the cost of fireworks/noise phobia in pets. In terms of cost to pet owners there are several ways they pay to protect their pets from fireworks.
These costs include, but are not limited, to:
These apply to both cats and dogs, but our feline friends also need considerations for:
…and that’s not forgetting other pets such as rabbits or guinea pigs that, while generally moved into their winter shelters well before the traditional November 5th, are usually still in summer housing when some people choose to take advantage of the longer evenings for warm-weather firework displays.
For cats, rabbits and guinea pigs there needs to be a significant period of planning to cover when they are allowed free range outside of the house and when they are in a safe space before, during and after firework displays.
Yes, I know some will argue that schools and local organisations rely on the income produced by these displays, but there are other ways to raise funds. There’s also the option of using silent fireworks – and surely the positive publicity around being the start of the silent fireworks display trend is worth something?
Photo by Mikhail Vasilyev on Unsplash
There is no legislation to allow for prior warning of any local/private displays, and ongoing petitions to regulate firework sales to the public appear not to be working – so perhaps there is another way: instead of regulating the purchase of fireworks, regulate the use of fireworks. Such a move puts the onus on the purchaser rather than the seller.
Basically, if you can purchase fireworks and plan a display, then surely you can advertise it. On the most basic level, in the same way you would erect an estate agent’s board to advertise the sale of your home, surely you can put one to advertise an upcoming private event that involves fireworks?
Some may argue that having pets is a privilege so you should be prepared for such events, but the nature of private firework displays means you can’t prepare.
With several MRCVS as members of this new parliament, are there any who want to work towards a fairer use of fireworks scheme? I call upon Neil Hudson, Danny Chambers, Lord Trees and the Veterinary Policy Research Foundation – as well as Defra and the RCVS – to consider this Government as one that works towards better animal welfare.