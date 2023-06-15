15 Jun
In her new position, Kathryn Lunn will be responsible for the leadership of the 50-strong nursing team at the Linnaeus-owned referral centre.
A leading small animal hospital in the UK has appointed a new head of nursing services at its Hampshire-based referral centre.
RVN Kathryn Lunn has been promoted to her new role at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, Winchester, having previously been its surgical head nurse.
Mrs Lunn’s veterinary career started in 1998, when she began working in a primary care practice in north London and trained for her NVQ nursing qualifications.
She made the move to referral work in 2001 before joining Anderson Moores in 2008, initially as a twilight nurse before joining the day team as a senior ward nurse. In 2012, Mrs Lunn became deputy head theatre nurse and, three years later, she was head surgical nurse.
Now, as head of nursing services, Mrs Lunn’s role is partly clinical and partly admin based, and she is responsible for the leadership of the nursing team, providing support for team leaders, budgeting, recruitment and career development, among other areas.
Speaking about her promotion, Mrs Lunn said: “I’m very excited to learn and develop my skills further within my new role, which will benefit all the nursing team at Anderson Moores.
“Anderson Moores feels like a family and has provided me with many friendships, as well as providing me with a great career path.”
Director of Anderson Moores Matt Gurney added: “Kathryn has long been a central and incredibly valued member of the Anderson Moores team. I’m delighted she has been promoted to her new role, where I have no doubt she will continue to be a fantastic success.”