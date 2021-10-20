20 Oct
After surviving numerous encounters with high-maintenance Pekingese, Jane Davidson now relays the perils of owning a hound – especially during cobnut season.
The squirrels are hanging out in my garden to rest after feasting on my neighbour’s cobnut tree, which is very sweet. They only appear in the garden at this time of year to make sure they’re stocked up on the Kentish produce for the winter.
This might be a nice seasonal visitation, but I now have a hound – and therein lies the issue.
I have had Joey since last November (so, around 9 to 10 months) and I think I’ve racked up at least one vet visit for each month I’ve had him. While he has had a routine vaccine visit, he’s also had two surgeries to repair lacerated legs, and then return visits for dressing changes and rechecks.
I feel personally responsible for my vet’s extra pandemic workload. I hope they don’t think I have Munchausen by proxy.
His first two injuries were on off-lead walks, so I am now picking where is safe for off-lead fun.
While his prey drive isn’t that high (and he gives up pretty quickly), he does enjoy two minutes of crazy running, during which time he doesn’t care what he runs into/over.
Despite eliminating dangerous places on walks, his latest incident was in his own garden. Still squirrel related, but made worse by knocking his toe on some wood. My new garden office had arrived so the garden resembled a builder’s yard for a few days – just enough time for a cobnut/squirrel/pallet-related accident to happen.
When I had Hollie and Ebony I thought they were high maintenance dogs with their flat faces and numerous health issues. However, Joey is giving them a run for their money – straight to the vets!
Even minor injuries are a nightmare; the hound’s long neck, nose and tongue make it hard to stop them licking any wounds. Luckily Joey is happy with his muzzle on, but even then he can reach his wounds. So whatever the injury, the recovery is almost worse than what originally happened. At least Pekes couldn’t reach very much and were safe with a balloon collar on.
For now, I need cobnut season to be over quickly, my office built and my dogs toe-healed. Then I aim to make it over a month without an emergency vet visit…