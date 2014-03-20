20 Mar
I have been asking on my twitter account (@JaneRVN) about experiences of the nurses and “nursing arts”.
The responses have been different, which is good, but the nursing arts I have specifically been asked about were:
Are there other skills to be added? Do you manage something from this list weekly? Would you like to do more?
I teach student nurses and have seen a decline in common skills: blood smears, PCVs, urinalysis, bandaging, radiography – all seem to be carried out less than I recall as a student.
Please join me, either here (comment below) or on Twitter, to share experiences. As our roles are analysed under any new regulations a clear idea of what we do and what we could do would be beneficial.