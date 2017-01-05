I think the public hasn’t got a vet nurse visual to use. Part of the issue is the environment we are most often found in – the veterinary practice. People don’t routinely go to visit their pet in hospital, so don’t see the veterinary team in action as he or she would do in a hospital. They see the vet on his or her own in a consult room and the nurse in reception or a consult room. While we do work together, the partnership is usually so quick and professional it’s missed by clients. When help is needed in the consult room we appear, do what’s needed and disappear as we’re needed elsewhere. Like super nursing ninjas.