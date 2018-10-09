9 Oct
Jane Davidson provides a helpful guide on how you can gather information via social media, while making sure the details gained are relevant and used transparently.
Original or primary vet nursing research is moving on in leaps and bounds. This is amazing, both for us and for our patients.
Not surprisingly, there has been a rise in people sharing their surveys for assignments and dissertations on social media to gather information and data.
However, working with data means complying with a number of regulations to keep it safe, while ensuring it is used properly and valid claims can be made from the information it provides. Luckily, those carrying out research as part of their studies have the benefit of tutor support and guidance on ethics, and the gathering and use of data.
This might all seem very obvious, but there’s a place where people ask for information and data regularly, yet don’t seem to realise this is exactly the same as sending out a survey or other formal requests for information. They still need to advise the people they are asking how they will use the information given and where it might appear…
Yes, we’re talking about social media.
It’s great to have a space where you can find out what people think or know about certain situations – and if you’re trying to improve your skills or find out more about how best to improve things in you practice, it seems obvious to ask like-minded people you are connected with on social media.
But should you be holding yourself to all the same rules you have if producing research for assessment purpose?
I know some people will think I’m over stating the point about privacy and consent with this post, but a time will come – and its possibly happened – when a person shares information within a group (particularly closed groups of Facebook) and thinks it will remain within the confines of that post and that group.
When this doesn’t happen, people can get upset – and there is always the risk there are confidentiality clauses in employer contracts that result in further action being taken.
We’re really all just trying to help each other on social media, so is it time to protect yourself and those who share with you?
After seeing multiple posts asking for information that gave no details on why the data was needed, where it would be used and what purpose the information gathering had, I began to wonder whether we need some guidance on how to ask questions and provide information on how, why and where the collected information goes.
With that in mind I saw Ali Devonshire’s article on “Ensuring an ethically sound study proposal” and messaged her for ideas. She had a great list of questions to consider before you post your question anywhere:
These questions may help to focus researchers on to how they wish to develop their idea.
Ali also expressed a wish similar to mine: “I hope VNs will take a proactive role in performing practice-based research and feel they have the tools, skills and support to provide some much-needed evidence to help shape the profession as it grows and embraces autonomy.”
With all these ideas we have written a short guide to posting information gathering questions online. We hope this will be useful, and would gladly receive feedback and comments on our ideas to make these guidelines work for everyone.
We feel asking for information informally online falls roughly into three categories, with the first two being the most important to consider for social media users – so you may wish to state which category your post is in, and give information about where and how information shared will be used.
For example, if you asked on Facebook about salaries for a newly qualified nurse in the Midlands, you would not take the information given and use it in an assignment, article or blog. You would not state the information in negotiations over salary or similar discussions with an employer, even if the source was kept anonymous.
If you wished to share the salaries given anonymously, your post would be in the next category.
For example, you ask for examples of standard operating procedure templates on Instagram. You receive several and wish to show them to colleagues to decide which one is best suited to your work place. You download the templates, but don’t say who sent each one.
Social media is great, sharing is great and we can all learn from each other – but let’s do it to the professional standard one would expect of fellow vets and VNs.
If there’s any feedback email Jane@PlanetRVN.co.uk and see if we can work together to create guidelines that help everyone.*
* Information gathered from public responses to this blog will be treated as a ”Professional – informal” status post and all information sent via email will comply with GDPR.