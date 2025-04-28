The red flags were all there… the puppies were pugs or shih tzus. They were used for puppy yoga for 8-12 weeks and therefore not fully vaccinated. The puppies were also being driven for more than an hour each way for the sessions and they then had four time one-hour sessions of yoga to go through. Oh, and the puppy yoga teachers were also the dogs’ breeders. Not just red flags, But an entire carnival.