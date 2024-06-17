In some of my cases, avian patients have woken up very quickly and tried to flap and fly instantly. This is relatively common as they will most likely be very disorientated, but preparing for this will prevent injury to both the bird and handler. I recommend placing a towel underneath the bird before turning off the anaesthetic gas, untying/untaping the ET tube (so it can be easily removed with one hand) and using one hand to hold the bird while the other checks the palpebral reflex, manipulates the wings, and can pull the tube once ready. The hand holding should grip the bird through the towel, using the index and middle fingers to support either side of the head, and the rest of the hand to support the back and cradle the wings.