‘The vet has said…’

We RVNs are very careful with this type of conversation, as are the receptionists I have worked with. We do relay blood test results, but make sure we say “the vet has said…” or “the vet has reviewed…” to make it clear to the owner this is the vet’s diagnosis – an important point, as we can’t diagnose. By being transparent about the source of the information, we are building trust and showing we work as a team.