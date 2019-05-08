It’s taken some years for welfare legislation to even start to catch up with our common sense and we’re seeing an increase in people “being woke“ and asking about the welfare of the animals they see. With the reach of TV and social media, this doesn’t mean it’s just the animals in their care they ask about either. They also want to ask about the animals they see everywhere – and, in the UK, we in the veterinary profession are in a unique position to advise and support the public.