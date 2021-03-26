26 Mar
Jane Davidson focuses on animal welfare via her Netflix account, and wonders if a film about stress and behavioural issues in dogs and cats could become a worldwide smash.
For the second post in my self-imposed “communication month”, I have a Netflix-based idea.
I finally watched Blackfish as I’m working my way through my playlist on the app. If you’re unaware, this is a documentary concerning the capturing of wild whales and cetaceans, and keeping them in captivity to perform for the public.
Blackfish focuses on Tillikum, an orca that has killed or injured a number of keepers over the years. However, keeping a large swimming hunter in a very small pool and then putting people in to play with him means I imagine most of us “animal people” aren’t particularly surprised by the outcome.
I would like to focus on one particular comment that was made, which I think is particularly relevant with our surviving through the puppy apocalypse. In Blackfish, one person comments that part of the issue was “we don’t speak orca” – and while I imagine this is true for many people – I don’t think many speak cat or dog either.
Firstly, I must point out that understanding animal behaviours and how best to respond is a constantly changing field. We learn more every year on how to interpret animal body language and what we can do to allow us to administer medical care with minimal stress.
Blackfish was made about a single animal and had a worldwide impact. I wonder what would happen if we made a similar film on the patients we see who are requiring treatment for stress? A documentary on dog bites that could be prevented; a documentary on the dogs who are euthanised because of their negative behaviour that was unable to be interpreted to avoid issues.
I’m not sure it would get the wide acceptance of the need to improve animal welfare that Blackfish did – possibly because many people think their dog knowledge is adequate to provide excellent care.
While I have mostly been trying to avoid the “puppypocalypse” posts online, I intervened on one thread because it reminded me of a great tool aimed at children, but helpful for all.
The Blue Dog shows how children can learn to “speak dog”, but it also explains the theory behind the ladder of aggression. However it is a great resource for anyone!