10 May 2025
Lower urinary tract disease is commonly seen in cats and requires a multimodal approach. International Cat Care explains how veterinary nurses can help support clients with managing their cat at home.
A cat’s home environment can have a big impact on the management of urinary tract diseases. Veterinary nurses are well placed to advise clients on changes they can make at home to help manage the condition.
Key areas of focus in the home environment include the following.
Somewhere to rest and hide. Resting places where cats feel safe are important. Ideally, several options should be available, including raised locations. Making the cat carrier a cosy place by placing it in a quiet location in the home environment with a comfortable blanket means it not only doubles up as a resting place, but will be safe and familiar if needed for travel to the veterinary clinic.
Litter trays and other toileting opportunities. To encourage use, litter trays should be:
Food bowls should be positioned in quiet locations away from the walls of the room, allowing the cat to view the environment while eating. Food can be provided in a “puzzle feeder” to promote exercise and mental stimulation, while allowing cats to express their natural hunting behaviour.
Water bowls should be separated from food bowls to avoid contamination of water and, likewise, positioned in quiet locations offering privacy.
Cats are very sensitive to smells, so air fresheners, incense and scented candles are best avoided. Plug-in feline synthetic pheromone devices to reduce stress may benefit some cats and should be placed in locations frequented by the cat, and in adequate numbers for the available space.
For more information on lower urinary tract disease in cats, please view the recently published “2025 iCatCare consensus guidelines on the diagnosis and management of lower urinary tract diseases in cats” available at tinyurl.com/yc3h92vu