28 Feb 2025
Concerns raised during an RCVS VN council meeting, but BVNA argues CMA observations potentially offer “significant opportunity”.
Image © Tom Jackson
Veterinary nurses could see their profession undermined if they are perceived as “cheap mini-vets” in recommendations from an ongoing review of the sector, a senior figure has warned.
The concern was raised during an RCVS VN council meeting, as college leaders formulate their latest submissions to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
But the BVNA has rejected the warning, arguing the authority’s observations potentially offered a “significant opportunity” for their profession.
The issue was highlighted as VN council members gathered for the first time since the CMA released the latest working papers from its market investigation of companion animal services in early February.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett told the 26 February session that encouraging RVNs to expand their work was thought to be a way of potentially reducing the costs faced by pet owners.
In one of their latest working papers, the CMA inquiry group said they had “some concern that the current system of regulation may not allow for the most effective use of veterinary nurses”.
It continued: “Clarifying or changing the legislation that currently applies to nurses could have a positive impact on the veterinary profession and on consumers.”
However, Miss Lockett sounded a more cautious tone, as she said to members: “While we’re very supportive of veterinary nurses doing more, and it’s a key part of legislative reform, I think we’re going to ask them [the CMA] to be wary of asking nurses to be cheap mini-vets.
“The context needs to be appropriate and to make sure they’re not seen as a cheap workforce.”
But, in response, BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes said her organisation did not support that view and instead welcomed the authority’s regulatory observations.
She said: “There are many missed opportunities for RVNs to contribute to their full capability, even under existing legislation. Full utilisation of veterinary nurses’ skillset means they can do even more to contribute to the delivery of patient care; enabling vets to concentrate on vet-specific tasks and, thereby, improve practice efficiency.
“We consider the addition of any potential new services delivered by RVNs as a significant opportunity to enhance their financial contribution to the practice and, therefore, improved earning potential across the profession.”
However, BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said greater clarity was needed under existing legislation to provide professional confidence about what nurses can do and the training required.
She added: “Where RVNs are carrying out tasks typically undertaken by vets, clients must of course be charged appropriately, and RVN skills and time not undervalued in any way.”
The council comments were made as the college prepares to take part in a formal hearing as part of the investigation in mid-March, ahead of its deadline to make written submissions to the inquiry group.
Miss Lockett also revealed that, while it still considers new legislation to be the most effective vehicle for full regulation of practices, the college is also looking at what else could potentially be done within existing legislation if the CMA issues any formal orders for change.
The investigation is expected to deliver a provisional decision in May or June, with final recommendations following in the autumn.