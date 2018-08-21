21 Aug
RVN Jane Davidson dresses down pet owners who forgo modesty to overshare information about themselves during a consult and warns new grads of unexpected nudity in the practice.
We can have very close relationships with our clients – and it is lovely when we do. The element of trust means they can share their hopes and fears for their pets, and also share the parts of their lives that help or hinder them in caring for their pets.
I appreciate it when a client feels he or she can share so much with us, as it it helps create better care for his or her pet. Many new graduate vets need to know building trust with clients is a key skill, but sometimes it goes too far – so be warned.
I’ve had times when I wish the relationship had a few more boundaries.
I’m not the first to think I don’t need to see a client’s underwear – I’m sure the unexpected flash of a client’s skin has happened to us all, and instances seem to fall into two categories:
These tribes may overlap, but I’ve not had that pleasure… yet. The first tribe often relate their animal’s condition to something that’s happened to them, so over the years I’ve seen various body parts and scars a well-meaning client thought the vet team might benefit from seeing.
I can honestly say we haven’t benefited and, once we know the phrases that alert us to the impending nudity, we quickly avert our eyes and miss whatever is shown. Apart from basic professional conduct and human decency, from a clinical point of view:
In the second tribe, a theory seems to exist among some clients that if their pet is admitted to a vet practice, they need to give them a piece of clothing to take into the kennel.
While the idea of having something that smells of home may sound ideal if your pet is sick, the said item will likely need to be washed very quickly and lose most of its comforting smell.
As a vet nurse, more stress is added as we know even if we save the pet from almost certain death, a one-star Google review will be coming if we lose said comfort item, as, as with most washing machines, veterinary ones do “eat” items.
If your pet is in for routine surgery, it will spend most of the day asleep or being very sleepy, so will likely not notice the T-shirt/cardigan/bra you left.
I love that clients can be so trusting, flashing body parts around the consult room or waiting room is something they feel safe in doing, but unexpected nudity in the workplace is not always welcome.
As this is new graduate season, reading this may be beneficial CPD as it’s a good idea to store the triggering phrases “you’ll want to see this then” or “they’ll want something that smells of me”. If you hear them, practice keeping your eyes on the patient… you’ll thank me for it one day, I promise.