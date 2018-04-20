20 Apr
After an exhausting but fulfilling weekend in Birmingham, Jane looks back at a BSAVA Congress that saw her speak about vlogging, launch an environmental initiative and manage to avoid falling in the canal.
I’m sitting here on my first proper day off since I got home from this year’s BSAVA Congress. My voice is hoarse, I ache all over and I’m no longer a Porn Star Martini virgin.
You could say I had a good time – and all in the name of sharing with some of the loveliest people.
This year at BSAVA was hectic, busy, but very, very fulfilling. I was speaking on a panel, part of a flash mob, managed a little canal paddle and launched Learning Without Landfill. I also met a lot of new people and managed to catch up with many of those I already know.
Like last year, I was asked to speak as part of a panel, and this year’s subject was vlogs and videos – a subject close to my heart because of my YouTube channel.
I shared the panel with the fab James Greenwood, who does some great videos on Instagram. There were lots of questions and I hope we convinced people to try making some videos to promote their practices.
The panels are recorded as podcasts and available to BSAVA members. Also, alongside this year’s video panel, there is last year’s panel on social media (also featuring fellow Vet Times blogger Nick Marsh) – both well worth a listen. I love sharing my experiences of content creation to help people feel more confident in creating relevant content for them.
Saturday was a super busy day for me. I attended a morning yoga session, thanks to Zoetis, and then headed to a couple of lectures. Then it was back to my hotel for a quick change… into my wetsuit!
Yes, my dream of paddling the canals of Birmingham was going to come true, as part of the #bekind flash mob organised by Cat the Vet. As part of this I got to meet a real hero. Cal Major is the vet who runs Paddle Against Plastic, who is doing an amazing fund-raising trip paddleboarding from Land’s End to John O’Groats for The Samaritans and Vetlife.
At a little after 1pm myself and the fab Central SUP (who loaned us some boards) paddled round to the front of the ICC – much to the amusement of many delegates, and a few children. The impact was varied – the children waved and the delegates stared. Well, I wasn’t wearing my BSAVA backpack, so I was clearly a weirdo.
Never mind, the impact was great and the flash mob convened outside to hear Cal talk about her trip and see us paddle the canal with her. There were even some great pictures – with my favourite taken by Judy the Vet – so glad I wrote #bekind on my back!
Sharing the message of #bekind is so important – we need to be kind to each other, ourselves and the environment. Do what you can when you can, it all helps.
After this watery adventure I had a few minutes to change into a non-wetsuit-based outfit for the launch of Learning Without Landfill. You may or may not have seen the campaign to reduce waste for large veterinary CPD events that myself and Jo Hinde have set up, but you’re seeing it here now.
BSAVA was first out of the blocks after our open letter to Veterinary Times in January and the campaign has really taken off. That’s how we ended up in the Birmingham Arena on Saturday afternoon launching the #LwlPledge – created so delegates, venues, exhibitors and organisers can pledge to do one thing (or more) this year to reduce the environmental impact of their attendance.
So many great people signed up on the day, from individuals to companies. The word is spreading, and so many people are posting social media pictures to show how LITTLE they took from congress instead of how MUCH – a great turnaround to see. Keep up the great work #PlanetRVN.
For me, I made a pledge to have a zero pen congress… and, dear reader, I failed. I accidentally took home a cardboard pen hidden in my BSAVA Congress bag – but it’s mainly recyclable and will be put to good use before that day comes.
I’m sharing all this not to brag about everything I did, but because each of the events I took part in at BSAVA are about sharing your experience to help others. New adventures don’t always go to plan and that’s okay, we can share and improve as time goes on. BSAVA and other large events become great catalysts for connecting, communication and positive change.
Thanks to everyone who made it and I’ll see you there next year.