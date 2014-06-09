9 Jun
I’m revisiting the eternal question of how to achieve 45 hours of CPD over the course of three years.
One of my previous blog posts named vet specialist sites offering free and low-cost CPD and is worth a look, but more recently I have been exploring the world of MOOCs (massive open online courses). Simply take a tablet or laptop and improve your knowledge in the sun!
MOOCs are a recent development to try and provide higher education at no cost to the maximum amount of people. These courses are run entirely online and last a number of weeks. But what is interesting is that the information then stays open for more people to access. You can learn at any time you please – particularly handy for working around awkward VN shift patterns!
Certificates of completion are available for most and – as there is currently no quality assurance for vet or nurse CPD – you can justify CPD external to vet providers if they can enhance your role.
Do you need management support? learning and thinking skills? Do you want to improve your exotics or equine knowledge?
I have discovered all of these, and more, via three main sites:
Courses that may be of interest include: