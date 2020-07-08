8 Jul
Educating clients on the best ways to care for their pets can be a daily struggle – particularly with the weird and not-so-wonderful “truths” they pick up from unsubstantiated sources on a daily basis.
I’m hoping to move home soon, but it’s been a long time since I moved with a pet.
I’m considering Prof Edward Coleman’s feelings in this far more than my own; he likes to wander to other gardens and, although he settled quickly here, I’m moving nearer a busy road, so I’m thinking of ways to try to keep him in the garden.
This brought to mind an argument I had with a family member over that joyous idea that rubbing butter on your cat’s paws will stop it from straying. This family member declared that, because the butter “smells like home”, it knows to come back.
I asked if they would shove slices of cheese between its paws or place a Dairylea triangle on its head if no butter was available? But apparently THAT was a ridiculous idea.
This then got me on the topic of other “crazy myths” people have around pets.
So, myths… which ones have you heard?
Even just typing this short list is making me sigh at the hurdles we need to overcome when communicating with clients. Many of these myths are so ingrained that, however you challenge them, clients refuse to accept they might not be entirely true.
But when animals also have insane truths like:
…maybe the myths are easier to believe!
I’m sure you can all add to this list with other joys – maybe regional variations exist? And how do you counter these in your clinic?
Please share, as I think we could all do with a little extra help in the consult car park right now.