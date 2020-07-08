Dogs don’t ever need a caesarean because the puppies only grow to the size of the mum’s pelvis.

Staffies have big heads because their skulls split when they are fully grown.

Dogs’ tongues have antiseptic on them, so it’s good for them to lick a wound.

Animals that are related won’t mate with each other.

Feeding your dog garlic gets rid of fleas (and its kidneys).

Fish only grow to the size of the tank they are in.

Renal pet food has more salt in it to make them drink more.

Even just typing this short list is making me sigh at the hurdles we need to overcome when communicating with clients. Many of these myths are so ingrained that, however you challenge them, clients refuse to accept they might not be entirely true.