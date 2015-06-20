Have the vets not been able to offer services such as Braemar Finance or Carefree Credit? Both were set up to provide low-cost loans to cover medical treatment and, in my experience, I’ve never had a client turned down. It improves cash flow for the practice and means the debt is with a third party, which can make relations with clients easier as they’re not worried about being asked to settle the full debt at the next visit when a new receptionist is on the desk.