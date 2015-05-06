Finally, there’s the personality. Pekes are likely to be one-person dogs, so they’re not great for families. They are stubborn and independent (you’ll never be the star of a puppy training class with a Peke) and they love being dramatic, so, if life doesn’t go their way, you (and everyone else) will know about it. When we first got Hollie, her reaction to new things was to scream until she went blue, roll around on the floor and poo and pee herself.