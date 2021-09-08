8 Sept
Jane Davidson describes how she found herself turning to a previously ignored form of exercise after being forced to abandon her beloved gym sessions for health reasons.
An obvious statement, but as a creature of habit on several fronts its taken me a while to realise that one of my usual non-negotiables in life has to go.
Speaking as a spoonie, this is a biggie, but I have cancelled my gym membership and don’t think I’ll be starting another one any time soon.
What is unusual with this is that I LOVE going to the gym. I know, I didn’t find it a chore and I used it as a barometer of how well my back was holding up; I knew that some of what I did increased short-term pain, but this was always balanced by a longer-term benefit.
During lockdown last year, I really missed the gym. A history PhD lets you decide your own work day – which is great – but it meant I used gym classes to plan my work day. I also use the tide times to plan my sea swims and paddleboard sessions, so when sea activities AND the gym were removed I was a bit adrift, so to speak.
I really looked forward to getting back to the gym, so my recent realisations have been really interesting.
I realised it was not just the lack of pressure on my spine from walking, driving and other “normal” activities during lockdown that had reduced my pain. It was also the lack of gym activities. I always feel I’ve managed my pain well, so this was a bit of a surprise and not a discovery I would have made unless the peculiarities of COVID had happened: my spoons have changed and how I use them has changed, too.
I know I still need to do some things to keep me mobile and healthy. So what have I done? Well, I considered what I HAVE enjoyed as physical activity in the last year and have developed a new regime. I still paddleboard and sea swim (well, bob around), but now my gym activity has been replaced by yoga.
I have always found yoga very hit and miss and teacher dependent. I’ve had some very negative experiences and have always been very cautious with it, despite it being the #1 thing anyone suggests when they know I have a bad back.
I’m very bored of hearing “have you tried yoga?” as unless you know my actual diagnosis, surgical interventions (and happen to be a skilled yoga teacher) then I’m not taking your suggestions… Sorry, but being a spoonie means I have a lifetime of managing my condition; your off-the-cuff suggestion isn’t helping.
Yet, here I am, in yoga at 9am, and loving it! But that is because I have found an amazing studio where every teacher is fab. It’s very physical and spiritual, and I’m very grateful to have found it.
COVID has changed much – and some things for the better.