When we “Google it“ what we do is make a beeline for the websites with the library of journals, the drug manufacturers, the forum where all the other veterinary professionals hang out. We head for the solid support websites, those that come with a list of contributors. Not Facebook (other social media platforms of limited veterinary knowledge are also available). Just because Howie Dewitt’s next door neighbour’s great uncle had a dog once in 1964 with a very similar, but not quite the same, condition and he treated it with a wet sock and boric acid, and it was fine.