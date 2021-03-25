25 Mar
Having taken part in <em>VN Times</em>’ latest VN Happy Hour, Jane Davidson expands on how her nursing skills are helping her today – both with her studies and ahead of becoming a COVID-19 vaccinator.
In my recent interview on VN Happy Hour I was asked an interesting question on diversifying. The question was about how I remained connected with being an RVN now I’m technically a historian.
This is a question I’ve asked myself a number of times across my career. I have diversified in several ways – and while linked to my RVN status, they were not clinical roles.
Firstly, I’m grateful that RCVS CPD rules are that you complete CPD for the job role you are in – it doesn’t need to be clinical CPD.
I do still like to keep up with some clinical news and focus on what my pet may need – which we know is a double-edged sword. Joey has an infected wound at the moment, but I’ve spent the day convinced he has sepsis…
RVN skills, like any other job skill, never leave you. Clinical, customer service and team working skills are all useful elsewhere. Particularly now. I never thought I would be walking into Tesco doing a six-step World Health Organization handwash (and secretly critiquing other people’s attempts).
As an RVN your compassion, communication and problem-solving skills will all be of use wherever you go.
I applied for a part-time job with the university IT helpline. During the interview I was asked about a time I had to “say no without saying no”.
In what was an interview first for the IT team, I mentioned a time I had to refuse to go and move a dead fox from the road outside a lady’s house. She had called the emergency RSPCA hospital phone line and requested we remove the fox – firstly, because she didn’t want her child to wake up and see it; secondly, because “you people do animals”.
An awkward situation, as you could imagine the “Daily Fail” headlines if I refused. However, on two staff and a hospital full of patients, leaving the hospital wasn’t possible.
I told the interviewers that I explained about local authority options for clearing the dead fox and gave advice for telling her child. It may seem a bit out there, but I advised her many children cope better with bereavement if they are allowed to know/experience loss from a young age. So, I agreed that seeing a squashed fox wasn’t much fun, but she could handle it as a learning experience.
Surprisingly, I got the job – and the lady took my advice.
Finally, I am pleased to say I have used my RVN skills to become a COVID-19 vaccinator. I have completed the online training (must log as CPD), and had my health and safety assessment. Just waiting for my location and hours to be worked.
It doesn’t take a pandemic to remind you that you’re an RVN, as everyday occurrences are a reminder that your veterinary nursing skills live with you – whatever your role.